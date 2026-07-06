Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air to start operations in India with daily Mumbai-Riyadh flights from August 4

New Delhi:

Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air has announced plans to launch services in India. Riyadh Air has said that it will begin daily direct flights between Mumbai and Riyadh starting August 4, 2026. This will be Riyadh Air's first service to India. Riyadh Air, a premium carrier backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said ticket bookings for the Mumbai-Riyadh route began on July 6, 2026. According to the airline, this daily service between Mumbai and Riyadh will be operated using Boeing B787-9 aircraft.

To offer a four-class configuration

The aircraft will offer a four-class configuration: Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. Riyadh Air stated that the Mumbai route demonstrates the company's commitment to India, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing aviation markets. The company hopes this service will meet the needs of business and leisure travellers, as well as expatriate communities who travel between the two countries.

"India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally. We are delighted to offer passengers a new premium option with enhanced global connectivity from Mumbai to Riyadh and thence to Europe," said Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Riyadh Air.

Riyadh Air started in March 2023

The airline said the new route expands its network to nine destinations and supports its plans to strengthen connectivity between Saudi Arabia and major international and regional hubs. Launched in March 2023, Riyadh Air aims to expand its flight network to more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030, according to the airline.

Riyadh Air provides daily flight service to these cities

According to Riyadh Air's website, this Saudi Arabian airline currently operates daily flights to London and Manchester in the United Kingdom; Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; Cairo, the capital of Egypt; and Madrid, the capital of Spain.

Meanwhile, Saudia Group's fast-growing low-cost carrier, flyadeal, entered the Indian aviation market with its first flight landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) welcomed the successful arrival of flyadeal, the inaugural flight connecting Hyderabad and Riyadh, GMR said in a statement on Monday.