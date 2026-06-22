Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express: Check route, stoppages and timings of train between Rajasthan and Gujarat

New Delhi:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav flagged off two new trains on Sunday. Among the two trains is Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express, which will run between Lalgarh in Bikaner and Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. This new express train will strengthen direct rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Gujarat. This train is expected to provide significant convenience to ordinary travellers, students, businesspeople and tourists.

Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express Train Number

Train No 19407 Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express, running from Sabarmati to Lalgarh, will depart from Sabarmati daily at 17.55 hrs from 22nd June and reach Lalgarh at 08.10 hrs the next day. Train No 19408 Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express train running from Lalgarh to Sabarmati will depart from Lalgarh daily at 21.05 hrs from June 23, 2026 and will reach Sabarmati at 11.30 hrs the next day. In the return direction,

Train stoppages

According to information provided by the Railway Ministry, the Sabarmati-Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express will stop at Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwada, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha and Bikaner railway stations in both directions during its journey. This new train will benefit Bikaner, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Balotra and Jalore districts of Rajasthan. On the other hand, this new train will benefit Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana and Ahmedabad districts of Gujarat.

Train to have 6 sleeper coaches

This new train running between Lalgarh and Sabarmati will have a total of 23 coaches, including one first-class AC, three second-class AC, 5 third-class AC, 2 economy third-class AC, 6 sleeper class and 2 general class coaches.

New Amrit Bharat Express train between Darbhanga and Khatipura

It should be noted that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Sunday flagged off the new Amrit Bharat Express train, which will run between Darbhanga in Bihar and Khatipura Railway Station in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. This new Amrit Bharat Express train will run six days a week from June 22, 2026. This new Amrit Bharat Express train will have a total of 22 coaches, including eight sleeper class coaches, 11 general class coaches, one pantry car, and one LSLRD (LHB Second Class Cum Luggage & Brake Van with Compartment for Divyangjan) coach.