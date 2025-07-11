Chennai to Vellore in 1 hour! CMRL awards contract for RRTS corridors in Tamil Nadu, check details The three identified corridors are - Chennai-Chengalpattu-Tindivanam-Villupuram, Chennai-Kanchipuram-Vellore and Coimbatore-Tiruppur-Erode-Salem.

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government is working on providing a better transportation system to the people of the state and wants to explore the possibility of a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Now, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) - a centre-state joint venture that built and operates the Chennai Metro - has awarded contracts worth over Rs 2.2 crore to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) for the proposed three RRTS corridors on the lines of Delhi-Meerut’s semi high-speed rail. According to the information available, the contract has been awarded to Balaji Railroad Systems (BARSYL).

Three Corridors Identified

The three identified corridors are - Chennai-Chengalpattu-Tindivanam-Villupuram, Chennai-Kanchipuram-Vellore and Coimbatore-Tiruppur-Erode-Salem. These routes have been identified based on their high commuter demand and potential for boosting economic growth.

According to reports, that corridor would help cover the distance between Chennai and Vellore City in less than an hour. Moreover, the distance between Chennai and Kanchipuram can be covered in 20 minutes.

Chennai-Chengalpattu-Tindivanam-Villupuram: The value of the contract is Rs 74,58,880. The 167 km long corridor will link southern sections of Chennai to interior regions like Villupuram via Chengalpattu and Tindivanam.

Chennai-Kanchipuram-Vellore: The 140 km corridor will link Chennai with important cities like Kanchipuram and Vellore. The cost of the contract is Rs 72,88,000. The corridor is expected to support economic integration and medical tourism in the region.

Coimbatore-Tiruppur-Erode-Salem: The proposed 185 km corridors span across key cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore, Salem, and Villupuram. The value of the contract is 74,78,000. The corridor is expected to improve freight and passenger movement.

According to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the mode and type of tender is 'open e-tender single stage-two bid system.'

CMRL To Explore Ropeway Systems

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation is also planning to assess the feasibility of introducing ropeway systems in popular tourist destinations. Some of the locations that could be considered are Mamallapuram, Udhagamandalam (Ooty) and Kodaikanal.