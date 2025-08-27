Mumbai to Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry slashes travel time to just 5 hours: Check launch date, fares and timings Ro-Ro Ferry: The development comes as a significant step by the state government to enhance the travel experience across Maharashtra, linking different parts of the state with Ro-Ro services.

Mumbai:

After the ferry service between Mumbai and Alibaug became a success, the Maharashtra government has unveiled a fresh Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off) service connecting Konkan and Mumbai. The service will start from September 1 and is slated to significantly cut the travel time, offering an alternative to the time-consuming travel on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Movement Increases During Festive Season

Notably, the movement of commuters increases during the festive season, including Holi and Ganeshotsav, on this route, making the road congested and tough to travel. The introduction of Ro-Ro services is expected to effectively do away with this issue.

Maharashtra Minister for Fisheries and Ports Development Nitesh Rane said, “It was Chief Minister Fadnavis' concept to connect Mumbai with Konkan via a Ro-Ro service. He undertook several decisions to lay the foundation of this service (as CM between 2014-19).”

“In his new term as CM, his dream is set to get realised. It is going to become a reality. As a cabinet colleague of Fadnavis, I am truly delighted regarding this development”, Rane added.

Ro-Ro Ferry: Travel Time

The Ro-Ro service will drastically cut the travel time between Mumbai and Ratnagiri to 3 hours. Apart from this, commuters will be able to travel from Mumbai to Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg) in just 5 hours, which usually takes 10-12 hours if one travels by road.

The Ro-Ro ticket prices have been decided to make the service accessible to a diverse set of commuters.

The prices of each category are as follows:

First Class – Rs 9,000

Business Class – Rs 7,500

Premium Economy – Rs 4,000

Economy Class – Rs 2,500

Users can also use this service to transport vehicles with different sets for various types of vehicles. For cars, the fare has been set at Rs 6,000, while the fares for two-wheelers and bicycles stand at Rs 1,000 and Rs 600, respectively.

