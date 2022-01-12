Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Retail inflation rises to 5.59% in Dec from 4.91% in Nov: Govt data

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), food inflation rose to 4.05 per cent in December this fiscal compared to 1.87 per cent in the preceding month.

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2022 19:22 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Highlights

  • Retail inflation rises to 5.59% in December from 4.91% in November, shows govt data
  • Consumer Price Index based retail inflation was 4.91% in Nov 2021 and 4.59% in Dec 2020
  • Food inflation rose to 4.05% in Dec this fiscal compared to 1.87% in preceding month

Retail inflation rose to 5.59 per cent in December, mainly due to an uptick in food prices, government data showed on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.91 per cent in November 2021 and 4.59 per cent in December 2020.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), food inflation rose to 4.05 per cent in December this fiscal compared to 1.87 per cent in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, expects the inflation print to be somewhat higher over the rest of the year as base effects turn adverse.

According to the RBI, it is expected that headline inflation will peak in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal and soften thereafter.

