Residential sales rise 8% YoY in Q1 2026 as buyers prioritise quality, experience and enduring value

New Delhi:

India's residential market is entering a more discerning phase, one where the definition of an upgrade extends far beyond a larger home or a more prestigious address. Buyers today are becoming increasingly selective, placing greater emphasis on the overall quality of the offering rather than simply its price point. From trusted developer brands and thoughtfully planned communities to integrated lifestyle ecosystems and future-ready amenities, purchasing decisions are being shaped by experience as much as by investment potential. This evolving preference reflects a growing 'flight-to-quality' trend, signalling a broader shift towards premiumisation that is steadily reshaping demand across India's residential landscape.

Rising values amid range-bound volumes

According to CBRE's India Residential Market Outlook 2026, this quality-led preference is expected to strengthen further in the coming year, with the high-end segment continuing to expand its share across major cities. The report attributes this momentum to rising aspirations for larger homes, improving household incomes and sustained demand from HNIs and NRIs. Notably, while residential sales volumes are expected to remain range-bound, overall sales values are likely to stay elevated as buyers increasingly gravitate towards higher-value, premium assets.

Besides, the shift towards quality ultimately reflects a deeper change in buyer psychology. Today's homebuyer is no longer purchasing a residence solely for the space it offers; they are investing in confidence—the confidence that the project will be delivered on time, that the community will be professionally managed and that the asset will continue to hold its value over the long term. The pandemic fundamentally reshaped expectations around housing, transforming homes into spaces that simultaneously accommodate work, wellness and everyday living.

Surge in high-end and ready-to-move inventories

Consequently, affluent buyers are increasingly drawn towards developments that promise ease of ownership, minimal maintenance and a seamless living experience. According to JLL, residential sales rose 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 70,631 units in Q1 2026, rebounding from the 12 per cent YoY decline seen in Q1 2025. This recovery can be attributed to exceptional growth in premium housing, with properties priced above Rs 10 million seeing a remarkable 30 per cent YoY increase. This growing emphasis on certainty has also fueled demand for ready-to-move homes and projects backed by developers with established execution credentials, underscoring how trust and reputation have become some of the most valuable differentiators in India's premium residential market.

Interestingly, this premiumisation is unfolding less at the city level and more within select micro-markets that have evolved into self-sustaining urban ecosystems. Corridors such as Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway, Cyber Hub, Noida Expressway, Whitefield and North Bengaluru are attracting discerning buyers by seamlessly combining robust infrastructure, expanding employment hubs, Grade A commercial developments, organised retail, hospitality, metro connectivity and reputed educational institutions.

Buyers gravitating towards micro-markets

According to Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, the evolution of India’s premium housing market has become far more nuanced than simply launching larger residences.

"Buyers today are consciously gravitating towards micro-markets that combine infrastructure, connectivity and an elevated lifestyle, and Golf Course Road exemplifies this transition. Over the last few years, the corridor has matured into a destination where premium developments, high-quality social infrastructure and organised retail coexist seamlessly. Homebuyers increasingly recognise that quality locations with credible developers tend to preserve value, command stronger appreciation and offer a more complete living experience. As a result, we are seeing demand driven not merely by aspiration but by long-term conviction,” Chawla said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd., said that today’s premium homebuyers are making far more informed and deliberate decisions than they did a few years ago and are looking beyond the address to evaluate whether a location can deliver long-term value, superior connectivity, an elevated lifestyle and a future-ready ecosystem.

"This shift is clearly visible along the Dwarka Expressway, where we’re witnessing sustained interest from HNIs and NRIs who recognise the corridor’s long-term growth potential. At the same time, demand is increasingly gravitating towards penthouses and larger-format residences, reflecting a clear preference for privacy, exclusivity and thoughtfully designed homes that enhance everyday living rather than simply offer more space. This is a clear indication that buyers are prioritising quality, experience and enduring value over conventional homeownership considerations,” Saharan said.

For developers, this shift is fundamentally changing the rules of competition. Pricing alone is no longer enough to influence buying decisions. Instead, differentiation increasingly stems from execution excellence, thoughtful design, customer experience, post-possession service and strong brand equity. In an increasingly premium market, reputation has become a tangible asset—one that commands both trust and long-term value.

“India’s premium homebuyer is no longer evaluating a residence in isolation. Today’s purchase decisions are driven by the overall quality of life a development can offer, from thoughtful planning and superior construction to curated amenities, seamless connectivity and a well-established social infrastructure. As aspirations evolve, buyers are increasingly prioritising developments that deliver convenience, community and long-term value over just location. This shift reflects a growing preference for quality-led living, where the experience of owning a home extends far beyond the four walls of the residence. As a result, premium, ready-to-move-in communities with proven liveability are emerging as the preferred choice for both end-users and long-term investors,” Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, concluded.

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