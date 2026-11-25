Gurugram’s transformation into one of India’s foremost corporate destinations is steadily reshaping its residential market. Once largely centred around established business districts, the city’s growth now extends across a wider network of employment centres, bringing housing demand closer to where people work. As multinational companies, IT firms, and GCCs strengthen their presence, the relationship between where professionals work and where they choose to live is becoming an increasingly important consideration.

Corporate expansion and shifting homebuyer priorities

Meanwhile, Gurugram’s corporate expansion is reflected in its 63 per cent share of Delhi-NCR’s office leasing activity in Q3 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield. While Cyber City and Udyog Vihar remain established business hubs, Sohna Road and emerging commercial corridors are broadening the city’s employment landscape. As workplaces expand, residential preferences are evolving too, with homebuyers increasingly considering workplace proximity, shorter commutes, reliable connectivity and access to healthcare, education, retail and recreational facilities. This is driving interest in residential communities that bring everyday conveniences closer to home while supporting a better work-life balance.

According to Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, Gurugram's next phase of residential growth will be driven by how well homes connect to where people work.

"As office and industrial hubs expand, buyers want short commutes, but they are no longer willing to trade quality of life for it. Wellness, open spaces, thoughtful design and everyday conveniences now carry equal weight. New Gurugram brings these together with improved connectivity via the Dwarka Expressway, access to established employment corridors and the Aravalli landscape. With Omara in Sector 80, we are building on exactly this shift with a residential community designed around wellness and long-term well-being," Trehan said.

Emerging corridors and rising rental demand

Beyond proximity to offices, Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road and New Gurugram are emerging as residential destinations, offering connectivity to business districts, evolving housing options and essential amenities. This is widening homebuyers’ choices beyond established neighbourhoods. At the same time, the concentration of workplaces is supporting rental demand from relocating professionals and corporate employees, strengthening the appeal of well-connected residential properties for investors and landlords.

“As Gurugram’s employment ecosystem continues to evolve, it is increasingly shaping homebuyer preferences, with proximity to hubs such as Cyber City, Udyog Vihar and Sohna Road, commute convenience and access to social infrastructure gaining importance. This is driving interest in emerging corridors like Dwarka Expressway and New Gurugram, offering better connectivity and a well-rounded lifestyle. Additionally, thoughtful design, open spaces and lifestyle amenities are shaping demand for integrated living environments that respond to the evolving aspirations of the city’s workforce,” said Mohit Kalia, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, HCBS Developments Ltd.

Growing appeal of Dwarka Expressway

These changing market dynamics are further strengthening Dwarka Expressway’s residential appeal. Its connectivity to Delhi, the airport and Gurugram’s key commercial districts, along with the growth of residential developments and social infrastructure, is positioning the corridor as an attractive destination for professionals and families seeking a well-connected place to live.

“The expanding network of corporate hubs across Gurugram is creating new residential catchments, particularly around locations that offer convenient access to major business districts. This growth also calls for well-planned homes that combine quality, comfort and everyday convenience, reflecting the changing aspirations of urban homebuyers. Increasingly, Dwarka Expressway exemplifies this shift, with improving urban connectivity and a maturing residential ecosystem strengthening its relevance among end-users as well as investors assessing Gurugram's long-term growth prospects," Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, concluded.

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