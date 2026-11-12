Renewable stock gains after company announces financial results, shares details of solar footprint expansion

Shares of Orient Green Power Company gained on Thursday after the company announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The company has also shared details of its solar expansion. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 9.38, up Rs 0.06 or 0.64 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.32 on the BSE. The counter gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 9.55, representing a gain of Rs 0.23 or 2.46 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the counter held firmly in the green at Rs 9.49, up 1.82 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,113.21 crore.

Quarterly results

The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 106 crore in the first half of FY27 alongside an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 76 per cent. While overall half-year net profit was lower compared to the previous year, the company sustained profits above the Rs 100 crore mark through capacity additions and improved credit ratings.

According to the company, its net profit was lower as the first half of the previous fiscal year had one-time exceptional income of Rs 16 crore.

Metric (Consolidated) Q2 FY27 YoY Growth (Q2) H1 FY27 YoY Growth (H1) Total Income ₹147 Cr 8% ₹233 Cr 2% EBITDA ₹117 Cr 12% ₹177 Cr 4% EBITDA Margin 80% 251 bps 76% 147 bps

Solar expansion

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company successfully commissioned a 17.6 MW solar plant during the second quarter. Combined with the previously commissioned 7 MW plant, the company's total solar capacity now stands at 24.6 MW in Tamil Nadu, fulfilling one of its key rights issue objectives.

It also entered into an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to expand its wind power capacity by 6.6 MW.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 7.60, touched on October 26, 2026 and a 52-week high of Rs 13.83, hit on November 20, 2025. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has returned 89.84 per cent over five years. However, on a year-to-date basis, it has corrected 17.70 per cent, compared with the correction of 3.49 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)