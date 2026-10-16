Reliance breaks silence on Starlink, welcomes satellite internet competition but says rules apply to all

Reliance Industries said it welcomes competition in India's satellite communications space, including Elon Musk's Starlink. However, the company emphasised that the rule of law applies to every applicant, Indian or foreign.

"In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances," the statements published on X said.

Reliance cites Jio’s 2016 entry into India

Highlighting its track record, Reliance said Jio entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with no customers, but offered the most affordable data and earned the trust of over 530 million customers in just ten years.

"At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world," the statement reads.

Reliance said it has grown in India, which welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve people's lives.