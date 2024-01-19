Reliance Industries declares holiday for all its offices on Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' day

Follow us on Image Source : @SHRIRAMTEERTH A view of the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir event: In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Reliance Industries has announced a holiday for all their offices across the country on January 22.

Ram Lalla's idol placed inside sanctum sanctorum

Ahead of the grand event, the main idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the early hours of Thursday, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a replica of the main idol was symbolically brought in for 'Parisar Pravesh' (entry into the complex) amid the chanting of mantras.

A 'Kalash Pujan' was held earlier on Wednesday. A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Seven-day rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple.

The rituals will continue till January 21 and on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha', minimum essential rituals will be conducted, according to Ram temple trust officials. There are 121 'acharyas' who are conducting the rituals.

The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12:20 p.m. on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 p.m.

Full-proof security in Ayodhya

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha', the security services for the event are receiving significant technological upgrade in the form of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-integrated surveillance to be conducted on existing CCTV.

Staqu Technologies, the premier AI implementation enabler in India is among the first to bolster security in and around Ayodhya’s famous hotspots through JARVIS, the company’s pioneering audio and video analytics software and management platform.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Atul Rai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies, said, "The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is a momentous occasion for our nation, and we are privileged to provide our services to ensure the event unfolds under a robust security framework."

"Staqu's AI-powered JARVIS platform will monitor the event for threats and suspicious activities, providing real-time alerts to the authorities using already installed cameras," he said.

"With the expected large crowd and the presence of high-profile individuals, cutting-edge security services are paramount, and we are honored to be among the industry leaders delivering them.”

With inputs from IANS

