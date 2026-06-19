Reliance AGM 2026: RIL to file Jio IPO papers with SEBI today, says Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi:

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said the company's board has approved the Jio IPO and that the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) will be filed with the market regulator, SEBI, today. "Reliance Board has approved the JIO IPO. The Draft Red Herring Prospectus will be filed today. Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani will lead the project," Ambani said at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.