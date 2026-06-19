June 19, 2026
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Reliance AGM 2026: RIL to file Jio IPO papers with SEBI today, says Mukesh Ambani

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Mukesh Ambani said India has emerged stronger amid global uncertainty, has handled the West Asia crisis competently, and must accelerate its Atmanirbhar Bharat efforts.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Image Source : PTI/File
New Delhi:

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said the company's board has approved the Jio IPO and that the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) will be filed with the market regulator, SEBI, today. "Reliance Board has approved the JIO IPO. The Draft Red Herring Prospectus will be filed today. Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani will lead the project," Ambani said at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

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