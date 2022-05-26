Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Registration of 5 NBFCs cancelled by RBI, Check list

The Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR) of five Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The five NBFCs are UMB Securities Ltd, Anashri Finvest, Chadha Finance, Alexcy Tracon and Jhuria Financial Services.

According to the RBI, these NBFCs violated norms related to outsourcing and fair practices code in their digital lending operations.

"The CoR of the (five) NBFCs have been cancelled on account of violation of RBI guidelines on outsourcing and Fair Practices Code in their digital lending operations undertaken through third party apps which was considered detrimental to public interest," the RBI said.

It further said these companies were also not complying with the extant regulations pertaining to charging of excessive interest and had resorted to undue harassment of customers for loan recovery purposes.

