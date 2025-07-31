Refinance, prepay or buy bigger? What should you do when loan rates fall - Find out here When home loan interest rates do come down, the borrower is offered a golden opportunity - but the best action to take depends on your objective.

New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 100 points this calendar year. With the repo rate cut, several banks have reduced home and personal loan interest rates, significantly lowering the EMIs for those having loans with floating rates. Several prominent banks are now offering home loans starting at 7.45 per cent per annum. While banks and lending institutions are supposed to pass on the benefits of the repo rate cut to customers, they often delay or partially pass on the benefits. In such a situation, what is the best thing to do for a borrower?

When home loan interest rates do come down, the borrower is offered a golden opportunity - but the best action to take depends on your objective. Broadly speaking, borrowers have three options: refinance to reduce your EMI, prepay to save interest outgo and tenure, or move to a bigger house when rates are favorable.

According to Pramod Kathuria, Founder and CEO of Easiloan, they are witnessing increasing demand for refinancing because it indeed saves money.

How Refinancing Can Be Helpful?

"For instance, if you have borrowed a Rs 50 lakh at 9 per cent interest and have 15 years left for repayment, refinancing at 8 per cent can save you more than Rs 4.5 lakh in interest—without altering your EMI. Considering processing charges, net savings will be slightly less. If you opt to maintain the same EMI even after refinancing, your repayment tenure can be shortened by about 2 years," Kathuria said.

How Prepaying Can Be Helpful?

Even paying a part of your loan during the initial phases is financially viable, particularly at the beginning of the term when the interest portion is greater. Paying Rs 5 lakh at the beginning of Year 1 on a Rs 50 lakh loan (20-year term at 9 per cent) can save you almost Rs 8 lakh in interest during the loan term.

Should You Buy Bigger?

For those who would prefer to move up to a bigger house, a lower rate means that it is cheaper to borrow more, but you need to look at your long-term affordability rather than the short-term drop in the rate.

However, it's not a one-size-fits-all situation.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)