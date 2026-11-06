Real estate stock ends session higher as company's revenue rises over 2-fold, check details

Shares of realty firm Signature Global Ltd ended today's trading session in the green amid a rally in the stock market and strong quarterly results. The stock ended the session at Rs 742.65, up Rs 11.30, or 1.55 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 731.35 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,448.05 crore. During the day, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 760.05 and the intraday low of Rs 707.10. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,150, touched on December 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 695.20, hit on October 8, 2026.

Quarterly results

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.90 crore for the quarter ended September, driven by higher income. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 46.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to Rs 870.70 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 372.51 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During April-September 2026-27, the company posted a net profit of Rs 50.37 crore as against a net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,482.42 crore in the first six months of this fiscal year from Rs 1,270.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

“Our performance during the first half of the current fiscal reflects the strength of our business model and the trust homebuyers continue to place in the Signature Global brand. Demand for quality housing in Gurugram remains healthy, and our well-planned launches, including the premium Tonino Lamborghini Residences, have been received very positively by the market," said Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director.

Particulars (Rs Billion) Q2FY27 Q2FY26 Q1FY27 YoY (%) QoQ H1FY27 H1FY26 YoY (%) FY26 Revenue from operation 8.2 3.3 5.5 148% 49% 13.7 12 14% 26 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 0.7 -0.5 -0.2 - - 0.5 -0.1 - 10.9 Adjusted gross profit margin 36% 35% 24% - - 31% 29% - 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin 18% -7% 6% - - 13% 6% - 9% Net Debt 4.5 4.5 2

Stock price history

The stock has returned 20.09 per cent over three years and corrected 46.98 per cent over two years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has 34.12 per cent as against the fall of 4.88 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)