Real estate sector continues to thrive despite global slowdown, boosting India's growth

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational picture of buildings depicting growth

The commercial real estate market is in the focus of investors in the post-Covid era. Besides contributing significantly to the country's economy, the sector is also creating thousands of employment opportunities.

Amid rise in demand in post-pandemic era, the commercial property investment has witnessed rise in popularity among investors trying to diversify their portfolios and generate consistent income streams. According to the latest report by Anarock, rental hotspots saw better-than-expected growth between 2019 and 2022. It noted that the rental demand is increasing substantially as more companies are calling their employees back to the office, including in the hybrid mode.

LC Mittal, director, Motia Group, said that such investments provide opportunity for those prepared to modify and diversify their investment approach, either via core investing, value-add techniques, specialized investments or adopting technological advances.

"With several property types accessible, including office towers, retail spaces and industrial properties, it is vital to look into other possibilities for making investments in commercial real estate. Exploring various commercial real estate investing methods proves essential for investors seeking ways to maximise earnings while effectively controlling risks," he said.

Commercial properties not only provide remunerative rental returns over extended time frames but also become force multipliers by stimulating the growth of the real estate ecosystem.

Targeting specialised segments of commercial real estate is what niche investment entails. This approach enables investors to capitalise on market trends or emerging regions that are showing room for considerable development.

"Investors may unlock untapped potential while earning favourable returns through analysing demand in the market and altering investment strategies appropriately," Subhash Goel, director, Goel Ganga Developments, said, adding that investing in retail locations allows you to take advantage of consumer-driven marketplaces.

Using technological advances in commercial property investing can also offer considerable advantages. The utilisation of data analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligence can be helpful in the identification of possible investment possibilities, the study of market trends, and the streamlining of processes for increased efficiency.

"Embracing technologically driven approaches may give real estate investors a competitive advantage throughout the ever-changing real estate industry," Suren Goyal, partner, RPS Group, said.

The Anarock report said that the rental demand will continue to head northward. The property demands are bound to increase in the coming years as the market rallies across a lifted market sentiment across all commercial asset classes.

Latest Business News