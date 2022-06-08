RBI rate hike to burn bigger hole in aam aadmi's pocket: How much your EMI will increase - calculation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV How much your EMI will increase after today's RBI policy

RBI Rate Hike News: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent to bolster the fight against inflation. The decision also paves the way for banks, housing finance companies and lending institutions to hike the interest rate on all kinds of loans. When banks and lending institutions will hike interest rates correspondingly, eventually existing and new borrowers will have to dole out higher EMIs for their loans.

Today’s hike comes within 36 days of the last repo rate hike of 40 bps in an off-cycle meeting of the six-member rate setting panel that marked a change in RBI’s track by shifting focus on prioritising inflation over growth. RBI Governor in his address today said that the war in Ukraine has led to the globalisation of inflation and that "our steps will be calibrated, focussed on bringing down inflation to target level".

With the latest increase, the benchmark lending rate has now hit the two-year high of 4.90 per cent. Banks and lending institutions have already hiked interest rates on all kinds of loans after the RBI on May 4 increased the repo rate, the first such hike since August 2018. After today's decision, the stage is set for lenders to follow suit as the cost of funds is bound to rise.

Let’s understand how the rate hike will impact your EMIs.

HOME LOAN

If you have borrowed a home loan of Rs 25 lakh at 7.05% per annum for a tenure of 20 years and the interest is hiked to 7.55%, your EMI will go up approximately Rs 758 from Rs 19,458 to Rs 20,216. The total interest payment would be Rs 23,51,918 against Rs 21,69,819. For Rs 50 lakh, the EMI will increase by Rs 1,518 from Rs 38,915 to Rs 40,433 and the total interest payable would be Rs 47,03,840.

CAR & BIKE LOAN

Likewise, for an auto loan of Rs 7.50 lakh for a tenure of 7 years if the interest rate rises from 9% to 10%, the EMI will become costlier by Rs 400.

PERSONAL LOAN

Similarly, for a person who borrowed a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh at 13% per annum for a tenure of 5 years, the EMI in case the interest rate is increased to 15% would go up by Rs 518 from Rs 11,377 to Rs 11,895.

What Next?

To curb inflation, the regulatory bodies are required to control liquidity circulation in the economy. For a few months, the inflation rate has been above 6% which is beyond the RBI’s comfort zone. If not controlled, the inflationary pressure could destabilise the growth. The two quick hikes show that the central bank is worried about the rising prices. The government too has resorted to the non-conventional way of curbing inflation by cutting taxes on fuel and limiting exports. But signs of inflation subsiding are yet to be visible.

The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

