RBI Repo Rate Cuts History: Check list of latest rate cuts by Reserve Bank

RBI Repo Rate Cuts History: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reduced the repo rate by basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent, significantly higher than estimates. The cuts will be effective immediately. With this, the central bank has now cut rates by 100 bps in 2025 itself. The latest cut comes as the headline CPI inflation remained consistently below the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent.

"The MPC decided to reduce the policy Repo Rate under the liquidity adjustment facility by 50 basis points to 5.5%. This will be with immediate effect. Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility (STF) Rate shall stand adjusted to 5.25%. Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate shall stand adjusted to 5.75%..." RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

List of Repo Rates After Rate Cuts By RBI