RBI MPC June 2025: Good news for borrowers as RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50% RBI MPC June 2025: The latest rate cut cycle started in February, when the MPC announced its first rate cut since May 2020 amid a slowdown in the economy.

New Delhi:

In a major relief to borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to reduce the policy rate.

"The Monetary Policy Committee met on June 4, 5, 6 to deliberate and decide on the policy repo rate and also the detailed assessment of the evolving macro-economic and financial developments and the economic outlook ahead. The MPC has decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent with immediate effect," he said.

Earlier in April, the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) announced a 25-basis-point rate cut. The latest rate cut cycle started in February, when the MPC announced its first rate cut since May 2020 amid a economic slowdown.

RBI Changes Stance To 'Neutral'

Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy repo rate by 100 basis points in quick succession. It has now decided to change its stance to 'neutral' from 'accommodative'.

"Under the present circumstances, the MPC is now left with very limited space to support growth. Hence, the MPC also decided to change its stand from accommodative to neutral... The fast-changing global economic situation, too, necessitates continuous monitoring and assessment of the evolving macroeconomic outlook," Malhotra said.