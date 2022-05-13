Friday, May 13, 2022
     
RBI appoints Ranjan, Pattanaik as executive directors

Mumbai Published on: May 13, 2022 19:43 IST
Ranjan has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University and holds a Masters degree in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. 

The Reserve Bank on Friday said Sitikantha Pattanaik and Rajiv Ranjan have been appointed as executive directors with effect from May 1. Ranjan will also serve as an ex-officio member of the rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Prior to being promoted as ED, Pattanaik was an Adviser in the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), while Ranjan was serving as Adviser-in-Charge of Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the MPC.

RBI said as Executive Director (ED), Pattanaik will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research, while Ranjan will take care of the Monetary Policy Department.

Ranjan has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University and holds a Masters degree in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. Pattanaik has a PhD in economics from the University of Mumbai. 

