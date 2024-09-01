Rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders hiked by Rs 39 in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Sunday (September 1). The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders was increased by Rs 39 in Delhi with effect from September 1. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,691.50 from today. However, the price of the 14 kg domestic gas cylinder remains unchanged.

This is the third consecutive adjustment in the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders. Last month, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 8.50, effective August 1, 2024.

The hike in the rate of commercial LPG gas cylinders in Delhi follows a previous adjustment on July 1, 2024, when the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 69.

