Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani pay last respects to Ratan Tata at Mumbai's NCPA Lawn | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani pay last respects to Ratan Tata .

Ratan Tata Funeral Latest Update: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Thursday paid last respects to Ratan Tata ahead of his funeral. Acclaimed industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata died on Wednesday night in a Mumbai hospital. His mortal remains have been placed in the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

A video shared by ANI showed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their son, Akash Ambani offering their respects to Ratan Tata. They were later joined by Akash’s wife, Shloka Mehta. The Ambani family also met with Ratan Tata’s family friends to extend their support.

Notably, Ratan Tata died on Wednesday night, two days after he admitted to hospital. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday due to a sudden drop in blood pressure and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

After the news of his death broke, Mukesh Ambani issued a statement reacting to Ratan Tata’s death and expressed grief on losing his ‘dear friend’ and called his death a big loss for everyone.

“It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata’s passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society’s greater good,” he said.

Mukesh Ambani called him one of India's most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Ratan Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86.

"It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian," Ambani said in his condolence message.

Besides Ambani, billionaire Gautam Adani as well as auto legend Anand Mahindra mourned Tata's demise.

"Ratan Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991," he added.