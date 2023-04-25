Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
Ratan Tata conferred with Order of Australia, country's highest civilian honour

Earlier, Tata was appointed as the Honorary Officer of the General Division of the Order of Australia for his contribution to the Australia-India bilateral relationship.

April 25, 2023
Image Source : @AUSHCINDIA/TWITTER Ratan Tata conferred with Order of Australia, country's highest civilian honour

One of India's most celebrated businessmen and former Chairman of Tata Sons was conferred with the highest Australian civilian honur, the Order of Australia for his contributions to the field of business even in Australia. 

Announcing the same on Twitter, Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell shared the images of the ceremony. Calling Tata a 'titan of biz', he wrote, "Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry and philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia. Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the India and Australian relationship." 

This comes a month after the most loved businessman was appointed as the Honorary Officer of the General Division of the Order of Australia due to his contribution to the Australia-India bilateral relationship. 

