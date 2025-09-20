Rajasthan to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains: Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours starting this date Vande Bharat Express trains: The upcoming semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway zone, which is also establishing a state-of-the-art maintenance depot near Bhagat Ki Kothi Station in Jodhpur.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways is set to launch two new Vande Bharat Express trains that will link Jodhpur and Bikaner directly with Delhi Cantt. These trains aim to reduce travel times significantly- by over an hour- providing faster, more comfortable connections for passengers travelling between Rajasthan and the national capital. The proposed inauguration date is September 25 (Thursday), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to flag off the launches.

Check detailed timings and routes

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Expected to depart from Jodhpur at 5:30 am and arrive in Delhi Cantt by 1:30 pm. The return journey is set to start at 3:10 pm, reaching Jodhpur by 11:15 pm. This train will stop at Degana, Makrana, Jaipur, and Alwar.

Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Scheduled to leave Bikaner at 5:45 am and reach Delhi Cantt by 11:50 am, returning at 4:45 pm to arrive back in Bikaner at 11:00 pm. Key stops include Ratangarh, Churu, and Rewari.

Strengthening connectivity and economy

The new semi-high-speed trains will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. Officials anticipate that the services will enhance regional connectivity, improve passenger travel experience, and contribute to boosting local economies by improving access to the national capital for business and tourism.

Existing Vande Bharat network in Rajasthan

Rajasthan currently operates four Vande Bharat train pairs, including-

Ajmer to Chandigarh via Delhi (Train number 20977/20978) Jodhpur to Sabarmati (Train number 12461/12462) Udaipur to Jaipur (Train number 20979/20980) Udaipur to Agra Cantt (Train number 20981/20982)

The first Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan was introduced on April 12, 2023, between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt, marking the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train running on high-rise overhead electrical territory.

Speed and modern features

While Vande Bharat trains are designed to run at speeds up to 180 kmph, current track conditions limit their operational speed to about 160 kmph. The latest variant includes sleeper coaches and aims to replace Rajdhani trains on long-distance routes. The advancement of this train service reflects Indian Railways’ push to modernise and provide swift, comfortable rail travel for passengers nationwide.

With the addition of these two new routes, Rajasthan’s rail connectivity is set to improve markedly, providing faster, more efficient transportation options between key urban centers and the national capital. This expansion not only enhances travel convenience but also supports economic growth through increased mobility and connectivity.