Railways announces over 12,000 special train services for Bihar during Diwali and Chhath Puja Bihar special trains: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a Buddha Circuit Train will soon run from Vaishali, connecting heritage sites like Nalanda, Rajgir, Gaya, Hajipur and Patliputra, aimed at boosting Buddhist tourism.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to improve festive travel, the Ministry of Railways has announced that over 12,000 train services will be operated for Bihar during Diwali and Chhath Puja this year. The decision aims to ease passenger movement during the festive rush, when demand for tickets soars.

Major boost in festive rail connectivity

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that a special Buddha Circuit Train will be launched from Vaishali, connecting key heritage destinations related to Lord Buddha. The train will cover Hajipur, Patliputra, Nalanda, Rajgir and Gaya, among other important sites, boosting tourism and spiritual travel in the region.

Vande Bharat to run between Purnea and Patna

Adding to Bihar’s modern rail infrastructure, a new Vande Bharat Express will also be introduced between Purnea and Patna, providing faster and more comfortable travel for passengers in the state.

Bihar leaders discuss festive travel plans with Ashwini Vaishnaw

In Delhi, Bihar NDA leaders met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to review railway arrangements for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals. Following the discussions, Vaishnaw announced that 12,000 special trains will be operated to ensure passengers face no inconvenience during the festive rush.

The Minister further explained that passengers traveling between October 13 and 26, with return journeys between November 17 and December 1, will get confirmed tickets along with a 20 per cent discount on return fares, under a new experimental scheme.

Additionally, the Railways has greenlit four Amrit Bharat Express trains from Gaya–Delhi, Saharsa–Amritsar, Chhapra–Delhi, and Muzaffarpur–Hyderabad, along with a new Vande Bharat Express service on the Purnea–Patna route.

High-level meeting on railway plans

These announcements followed a meeting in New Delhi, where Bihar’s senior political leaders held discussions with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The leaders presented the state’s urgent connectivity needs, while the Minister assured them of several important railway projects to enhance Bihar’s rail network.

Festival bonanza: Railways announces 20 per cent rebate on confirmed return journey tickets

The Ministry of Railways has earlier rolled out an experimental “Round Trip Package for Festival Rush” scheme to ease congestion and improve travel experience during the upcoming festive season. According to a Railway Board circular issued on August 8, passengers booking confirmed onward and return journey tickets for the same set of travellers, class, and origin-destination pair will receive a 20 per cent rebate on the base fare of the return leg.

Booking window and validity

The scheme was open for reservations starting August 14. It covers onward journeys between October 13 and October 26, with corresponding return trips between November 17 and December 1. Notably, the advance reservation period rule will not apply to the return journey under this scheme.

The offer is valid across all classes and trains, including special trains, except those operating under flexi-fare pricing. Only confirmed tickets qualify, and both legs of the journey must be booked via the same mode- either online or through reservation counters.

Terms and restrictions

The rebate will not apply to tickets booked using rail travel coupons, vouchers, passes, or PTOs. No fare refund will be available, and no other concessions or ticket modifications will be permitted. The Railway Board has directed zonal railways to give the scheme wide publicity through media, press, and station announcements to maximise passenger awareness.