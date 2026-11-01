Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares rare visuals of India's first bullet train

New Delhi:

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared visuals of India's first bullet train. The rail minister shared the visuals through his X post, which reads - "Are you ready? Making of Bharat’s first Bullet Train."According to Vaishnaw, the bullet train will be on the tracks for testing by May or June of next year. Once bullet train service resumes, people will be able to reach Mumbai from Vadodara in just an hour and a half. Speaking at the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, Vaishnaw said that the bullet train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister after two to four months of testing.

"Regarding the bullet train being built in India - driven by the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat- its first body frame was completed just the day before yesterday and sent for a squeeze test. By May or June of next year, India's own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of 2-4 months, the Prime Minister himself will inaugurate the bullet train. When you ride the bullet train from Vadodara, you will reach Mumbai in just an hour and a half," the minister said.

First section to be commissioned next year

Earlier, Vaishnaw said that the first section of the bullet train between Surat and Bilimora is targeted for commissioning next year, while progress on the wider stretch is moving ahead faster than anticipated. The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor is one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects and will mark the beginning of a new era in high-speed rail travel in the country.

Centre approves UP's first bullet train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor, the development is expected to pave the way for Uttar Pradesh to get its first high-speed rail service, potentially reducing travel time between Delhi and Varanasi to just 3.5 hours. The proposed high-speed rail connectivity is expected to significantly cut travel time on the route, which currently takes several hours by conventional trains.

Speaking to ANI, the railway minister said the bullet train is part of the Northern Corridor which has been approved PM Modi and will provide benefits to the nation for decades and up to a century. "With the bullet train, travel times will be significantly reduced: Delhi to Kanpur in 1 hour 45 minutes; Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes; Delhi to Lucknow in 2 hours 12 minutes; Varanasi to Lucknow in 1 hour 21 minutes; Varanasi to Patna in 1 hour; Varanasi to Delhi in 3 hours 33 minutes; Varanasi to Prayagraj in 33 minutes; and Varanasi to Agra in 2 hours 34 minutes," Vaishnaw said.

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