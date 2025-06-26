Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches new Gwalior-Bengaluru Express train: Check full schedule The train would depart from Guwalior at 3 pm every Friday and reach Bengaluru at 7.35 am on Sunday. On the way back, it would depart from Bengaluru at 3.50 pm every Sunday and reach Gwalior at 10.25 am on Tuesday.

Gwalior:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched a new weekly express train from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to Bengaluru in Karnataka through video conferencing.

The Railway Minister, while virtually addressing the people of Madhya Pradesh, said that till a decade ago, the state used to get a railway budget of around Rs 600 crore, but that has been enhanced to Rs 14,745 crore.

"Madhya Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent rail electrification. In the last 11 years, 2,651 km of new rail tracks have been laid in the state, which is more than the total rail network of a country like Denmark," Vaishnaw said.

New Gwalior-Bengaluru Express: Check full schedule

As per the updates from the Railway Ministry, the train would depart from Guwalior at 3 pm every Friday and reach Bengaluru at 7.35 am on Sunday. On the way back, it would depart from Bengaluru at 3.50 pm every Sunday and reach Gwalior at 10.25 am on Tuesday. According to the Ministry, the weekly train will have a total of 22 coaches.

The Railway Minister said 80 railway stations in the state are at various stages of redevelopment, and special architectural focus has been laid on Gwalior station.

New passenger train likey between Gwalior and Agra

He said efforts are being made to start a new passenger train service between Gwalior and Agra.

"Many important rail projects have been approved in Madhya Pradesh. These include Manmad-Indore new rail line at a cost of Rs 18,036 crore, Bhusaval-Khandwa third and fourth line at a cost of Rs 3,514 crore, Manikpur-Prayagraj third line at Rs 1,640 crore and Ratlam-Nagda third and fourth line at a cost of Rs 1,018 crore," Vaishnaw said.

He added, “In the last one year, rail projects worth Rs 24,000 crore have been approved in the state, which will completely change the rail map of Madhya Pradesh."

Referring to the preparations for Simhastha Kumbh, Vaishnaw said the master plan for the redevelopment of the Ujjain station is ready, and work will begin after the mega event so that passengers do not face any inconvenience.