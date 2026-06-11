When will new IRCTC website be launched? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals date

New Delhi:

Indian Railways is set to take a major step towards modernising its digital ticket booking system, with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing that a new, improved IRCTC website will be launched by July 15 of this year.

The announcement came in response to a request from students, who complained to the Union Minister about the IRCTC website and the inconveniences they face while booking tickets during an event in Rajasthan. It is expected that the new IRCTC website will be developed with current requirements in mind to ensure a better experience for passengers while booking tickets. The Railways aims to provide passengers with fast and secure digital services during online ticket booking.

New IRCTC website by July 15

A video of the Railway Minister interacting with students has surfaced. During the interaction, students requested a new IRCTC website. A student told Vaishnaw about an issue with the website's CAPTCHA verification. The Railway Minister immediately called an official and told them that the students are demanding a new website. He then announced that the work on the website would be completed within a month, and that it would be launched by July 15.

"Will we be able to do it in 30 days?" The Railway Minister said that the new IRCTC website would be launched by July 15th.

Designed to meet current digital needs

The upcoming IRCTC website is expected to be developed keeping present-day user requirements in mind, offering passengers a smoother and more efficient ticket booking experience.

According to reports, the new IRCTC website is expected to feature a user interface that is even more intuitive and visually appealing. Additionally, improvements to the website's speed and server capacity are anticipated, aiming to minimise technical glitches, such as those often encountered during Tatkal ticket bookings or periods of heavy traffic. Passengers have long been calling for a more robust and efficient ticket booking platform.

The initiative is part of Indian Railways' broader effort to provide faster, more secure, and technologically advanced digital services.

Indian Railways operates one of the largest railway networks in the world, with millions of passengers booking tickets through IRCTC every day. The launch of the revamped website is being seen as an important milestone in the Railways' digital transformation initiative.

Once operational, the new IRCTC portal is expected to provide passengers with a faster, smoother, and more user-friendly online booking experience, while strengthening the overall digital infrastructure of Indian Railways.

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