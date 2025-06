Rail fare hike on the cards: Indian Railways set to revise ticket prices from THIS date Big Update For Train Passengers: According to reports, the fare increase will take effect from July 1, 2205.

New Delhi:

The Indian Railways is set to raise passenger fares. According to reports, the fare increase will take effect from July 1, 2205. If increased, this will be the first increase in fares since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, it has been proposed to increase the fares of ordinary mail/express trains (non-AC) by 1 paisa per kilometre and 2 paisa per kilometre for AC class travel.