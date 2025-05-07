Q4 Results: This renewable energy company's net profit doubles in March quarter - Details The company's revenues increased 8 per cent to Rs 147.46 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 136.65 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Mumbai:

Servotech Renewable Power System has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of the FY25. According to the information shared, the company's consolidated net profit rose 127.11 per cent to Rs 7.79 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenues. It was Rs 3.43 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's revenues increased 8 per cent to Rs 147.46 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 136.65 crore in the same period last fiscal.

For the entire FY25, total revenue increased by 91 per cent to Rs 676.80 crore from Rs 355.26 crore in FY24. The company's revenue from operations increased 7.42 per cent to Rs 146.28 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 136.17 crore in the March quarter an year ago.

Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Renewable Power System said, "We have recorded robust growth, underpinned by our efforts to strengthen India’s EV charging infrastructure and expand access to clean solar energy.

These results reinforce our position as a frontrunner in the green energy transition and reflect the growing trust in our vision and capabilities."

The company aims to ramp up domestic manufacturing, scaling up innovations and taking the Made in India solutions to international markets, he said.

Servotech Renewable Power Systems on Monday announced the appointment of entrepreneur and global business strategist Errol Musk--father of billionaire Elon Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and the microblogging platform X -- to its Global Advisory Board.

As part of his engagement, Musk will participate in a tour of Servotech's manufacturing facilities in India. He will engage with key government and investor groups through curated roundtable sessions.

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd is an NSE-listed company that develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions.

With PTI inputs