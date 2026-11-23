The proposed Delhi Metro link between Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 and Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram, planned under Phase V, is a significant step for the city's infrastructure and real estate landscape. It is expected to tie Gurugram more closely to Delhi's commercial and institutional hubs and make the daily commute easier for thousands of professionals and residents across the NCR.

According to an RTI reply, the corridor is one of eight routes submitted to the government for approval under Phase V. Once approved and built, it could offer a seamless commute between Gurugram and Dwarka. It would also bring Yashobhoomi's convention and exhibition facilities, and the wider IGI Airport ecosystem, within easier reach of public transport.

Driving residential and commercial demand in Gurugram

For Gurugram's real estate sector, the timing matters. Connectivity strongly influences homebuying decisions, property values, and investment choices. Better metro access widens the residential catchment of employment hubs, reduces dependence on private vehicles, and makes locations more attractive to professionals who travel regularly between Gurugram and Delhi.

Residential and commercial projects in and around Rajiv Chowk and other well-connected parts of Gurugram could benefit most. Stronger links to Dwarka and Yashobhoomi may also improve access to established business districts and emerging commercial destinations, supporting demand across residential, retail, and office segments.

Integrated mobility across the NCR

Beyond real estate, the proposal reflects the need for integrated mobility infrastructure across the NCR. As Gurugram continues to attract corporate investment, businesses, and a growing professional population, strong metro connectivity with Delhi will be vital to its next phase of urban growth.

The corridor is still at the proposal and approval stage. Even so, its inclusion in the Phase V plan is an encouraging step towards closing a long-standing connectivity gap. Timely approvals, coordinated planning, and effective execution will decide whether the proposal translates into real benefits for residents and the real estate market.

According to Rishe Singh, CEO and Founder, Silverdome Realtors, the proposed Yashobhoomi–Gurugram metro link is a welcome move for NCR's urban integration.

"Direct connectivity to Dwarka, Yashobhoomi and the wider Delhi Metro network will make Gurugram far more accessible for daily commuters and business travellers. Dwarka Expressway stands to gain the most, as its proximity to Yashobhoomi and improved public transport can raise its appeal among homebuyers, investors and working professionals. Projects like this typically boost end-user demand, strengthen long-term investment confidence and help micro-markets mature into well-connected residential and commercial hubs. Seamless connectivity will be a defining factor in NCR's next phase of real estate growth," Singh added.

Dwarka Expressway set to gain from better connectivity

The corridor could significantly boost the Dwarka Expressway market, given its proximity to Yashobhoomi and Dwarka Sector 25. Easier access to the convention centre, IGI Airport, and Delhi's commercial hubs could appeal to corporate professionals, frequent business travellers, and premium homebuyers.

Manik Malik, President and CEO, BPTP Limited, believes infrastructure-led connectivity plays an important role in shaping the growth of urban centres, influencing residential demand, buyer preferences, and the long-term development potential of micro-markets.

"A direct Metro link between Dwarka and Gurugram, particularly with connectivity to key commercial and business destinations, could enhance accessibility for daily commuters while strengthening the region's appeal as a residential and economic hub. Such infrastructure investments also contribute to more planned urban development, improve ease of living and support sustainable, long-term value creation across the NCR real estate market,” Malik said.

Residential projects along the Expressway could see stronger end-user interest, while commercial, retail, and mixed-use developments may gain from a wider consumer and workforce catchment. This could further strengthen the micro-market's investment appeal and its position as one of NCR's prominent growth destinations.

Long-term outlook for homebuyers and investors

According to Anish Nanda, Senior Vice President, Sales, KRISUMI Corporation, the proposed Yashobhoomi–Gurugram Metro connectivity will contribute to balanced urban growth.

"Dwarka Expressway will be among the key corridors to benefit from this enhanced connectivity, as improved access to Yashobhoomi and the wider Delhi network will further strengthen its position as an emerging residential and commercial destination. We believe infrastructure-led connectivity will play an increasingly important role in shaping homebuyer preferences, driving housing demand and enhancing the long-term real estate potential of Dwarka Expressway, while contributing to Gurugram’s evolution as a more integrated urban centre,” Nanda said.

For homebuyers, the link could offer more freedom in choosing where to live without giving up access to workplaces, business destinations, and major infrastructure. For developers and investors, better public transport connectivity can improve the long-term growth potential of locations, draw greater end-user interest, and support more balanced urban development.

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