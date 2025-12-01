Prices of LPG commercial cylinders slashed from December 1, check new rates here As per the monthly revision, prices for the LPG commercial cylinders have been marginally slashed with effect from December 1. As per the new rates, the commercial cylinders will be available at Rs 1,580.50 from 1 December 2025.

New Delhi:

The prices for the LPG commercial cylinders have been slashed from December 1 in the monthly regulated rates. The commercial LPG cylinders' price has been reduced by Rs 10 starting Monday.

While the prices for the commercial cylinders have been chopped down, there is no change to the rates for the domestic cylinders. Meanwhile, the prices for the commercial cylinders were cut by Rs 5 last month.

How much will the cylinder cost?

According to Indian Oil's official website, after a reduction of ₹10 in price, the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1,580.50 from 1 December 2025, a cut from Rs 1590.50.

Similarly, in Kolkata, the price of the 19-kg cylinder has now dropped to Rs 1,684.00. In Mumbai, the price has come down to Rs 1,531.50, while in Chennai it will now cost Rs 1,739.50. The price of the 14.2-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi remains unchanged at Rs 853.

With this new pricing, there is now additional relief in the cost of LPG cylinders, allowing hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments to reduce their expenses slightly. A month earlier, the price of this cylinder had been reduced by ₹5. However, the price of the 14.2-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder has not been changed.

Check prices of commercial cylinders last month

Meanwhile, the Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by about 1 per cent, while commercial LPG rates were cut marginally by Rs 5 per cylinder last month. Jet fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 777 per kilolitre, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 94,543.02 per kl in the national capital - home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.