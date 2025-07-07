'Private' flyover in Bengaluru: Civic agency BBMP gives green signal to 1.5-km elevated roadway: Details here Prestige Group, in its proposal, highlighted concerns about traffic congestion on the two main roads—Old Airport Road (via Yemalur) and Kariyammana Agrahara Road.

Bengaluru:

In what comes as a big announcement, real-estate firm Prestige Group is all set to construct a 1.5 km 'private' flyover in Bengaluru. The proposed flyover will connect its upcoming tech park in Bellandur to the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The latest move will induct Prestige into a select group of companies that have undertaken private projects on public land to provide access to their campuses.

Flyover Gets BBMP's Approval

The project has already received the BBMP's approval and will run along the public road, mostly next to a stormwater drain (SWD). In return, the developer has offered to widen Kariyammana Agrahara Road and also bear the cost of the flyover.

Notably, the Prestige group approached the BBMP in August 2022 and in November 2023 as well with a request to construct a dedicated flyover to its private campus.

Traffic Congestion On Two Main Roads

Prestige Group, in its proposal, highlighted concerns about traffic congestion on the two main roads—Old Airport Road (via Yemalur) and Kariyammana Agrahara Road. Currently, two roads provide access to the proposed Prestige Beta Tech Park, which has the capacity to host more than 5,000 employees.

According to a report, the BBMP gave its consent in April this year following Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s approval. The civic authority has mandated that the elevated road must be designated for public use. Additionally, the developer is permitted to receive Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates as compensation for the land surrendered for road widening, as long as it complies with the applicable legal provisions.

In a similar development, Manyata Embassy Business Park built a flyover aimed at offering direct access to the elevated road on the ORR. Also, the Lulu Mall constructed an underpass by taking away a portion of the public road. The Bagmane Group, in a similar gesture, has offered to construct a 600-metre flyover to its campus in Doddanekundi.