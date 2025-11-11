Prayagraj's Sangam Ropeway Project gets clearance from Army, set to take off from Arail Prayagraj Sangam Ropeway Project: The ropeway project will run for a total distance of 2,200 metres and is valued at Rs 210 crore. It will link a station near Shankar Viman Mandapam to Triveni Pushp across the Yamuna River.

Lucknow:

In a significant development regarding tourism infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the ropeway project at the Sangam is set to take off. The ropeway project is aimed at giving pilgrims and tourists an aerial view of the confluence of the three rivers— Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. According to a Times of India report, the work on the ropeway project will commence from the Triveni Pushp area in Arail. The development comes after repeated delays caused as Army clearance to construct a temporary storage facility near the Sangam side was awaited.

Project is being overseen by NHLML

According to officials, the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony will take place next week. Later, the work on the ropeway project will be taken forward at full pace.

The project is being overseen by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). It is a subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It has been awarded to Ravi Infra Built Pvt Ltd, which is a Rajasthan-based firm.

The ropeway project will run for a total distance of 2,200 metres and is valued at Rs 210 crore. It will link a station near Shankar Viman Mandapam to Triveni Pushp across the Yamuna River.

Project faced multiple delays

According to the officiating Chief Engineer of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Kaushlendra Chaudhary, the initial plan was to start building the ropeway project from the Shankar Viman Mandapam side. However, due to clearance delays, the work got shifted to Arail.

The project has faced multiple delays after being originally proposed in 2018, ahead of Kumbh 2019. After its completion, the project, along with easing pilgrim movement, will also transform Prayagraj’s image as a spiritual and adventure tourism hub.

Featuring two cabins, each carrying 50 passengers, the ropeway will take around five minutes to cover the route. It will be supported by three pillars with two main stations on either bank of the Yamuna. The project is likely to be completed within two years.

According to NHLML officials, the final design has been approved. Officials noted, “The project will provide a unique opportunity for devotees and tourists to witness the Sangam's divine confluence from the skies. Once operational, it will redefine Prayagraj's tourism identity.”