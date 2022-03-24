PNG prices hiked; to now cost Rs 36.61 per unit in Delhi. Check revised rates across NCR

Highlights
- The new price will come into effect from today, March 24
- PNG will cost Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad
- In Delhi, PNG will now cost Rs 36.61 per unit
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24. After the hike, PNG will cost Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad, according to messages sent to consumers.
Revised Domestic PNG prices are as follows
Delhi - Rs 36.61
Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad - Rs 35.86
Karnal & Rewari - Rs 35.42
Gurugram- Rs 34.81
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs 39.37
Ajmer, Patil & Rajsamand - Rs 42.023
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs 38.50
