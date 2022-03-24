PNG prices hiked; to now cost Rs 36.61 per unit in Delhi. Check revised rates across NCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PNG prices up by Re 1 per unit in Delhi-NCR

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24. After the hike, PNG will cost Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad, according to messages sent to consumers.

Revised Domestic PNG prices are as follows

Delhi - Rs 36.61

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad - Rs 35.86

Karnal & Rewari - Rs 35.42

Gurugram- Rs 34.81

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs 39.37

Ajmer, Patil & Rajsamand - Rs 42.023

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs 38.50

