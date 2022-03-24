Thursday, March 24, 2022
     
PNG prices hiked; to now cost Rs 36.61 per unit in Delhi. Check revised rates across NCR

The IGL had on March 8 raised CNG prices by 50 paisa per kg but had left PNG prices unchanged. CNG now costs Rs 57.51 per kg in Delhi and Rs 59.58 per kg in Ghaziabad and Noida.

India TV Business Desk Edited by: India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2022 8:21 IST
PNG price hike
Image Source : PTI

PNG prices up by Re 1 per unit in Delhi-NCR

Highlights

  • The new price will come into effect from today, March 24
  • PNG will cost Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad
  • In Delhi, PNG will now cost Rs 36.61 per unit

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24. After the hike, PNG will cost Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad, according to messages sent to consumers.

Revised Domestic PNG prices are as follows 

Delhi - Rs 36.61

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad - Rs 35.86
Karnal & Rewari - Rs 35.42
Gurugram- Rs 34.81
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs 39.37
Ajmer, Patil & Rajsamand - Rs 42.023
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs 38.50

