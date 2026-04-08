PNG gets costlier as Indraprastha Gas Limited increases price by Rs 1.7 per SCM

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of piped natural gas (PNG) in several cities, including Delhi-NCR. The price increase comes as the government has been pushing for greater adoption of piped natural gas amid disruptions to LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) supplies. The government has prioritised the adoption, as PNG is considered more convenient than LPG cylinders for everyday use, as gas is delivered through a pipeline directly to the home without the botheration of booking refills.

Price hiked by Rs 1.70 per SCM

The price of PNG in the capital Delhi has now increased to Rs 49.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM). According to the company's official website, the previous rate was Rs 47.89 per SCM. Thus, consumers in Delhi and NCR will now have to pay an extra Rs 1.70 per SCM. Similarly, prices in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad have been increased from Rs 47.76 to Rs 49.46 per SCM.

What are the new rates in other cities?

In Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli, the price of PNG has increased from Rs 47.35 to Rs 48.35 per SCM. Consumers in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand will now have to pay Rs 48.27 per SCM. Similarly, prices in Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, and Chitrakoot have also been increased from Rs 47.95 to Rs 48.95 per SCM.

Why are prices rising?

Gas distribution companies say the surge in global crude oil and natural gas prices has led to this move. Ongoing tensions in West Asia have put pressure on global supply chains. The increased cost of gas imports and transportation has now been passed directly onto consumers.

It's worth noting that gas prices have risen steadily over the past few months. In March alone, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 60, while commercial gas cylinder prices have also risen by a total of Rs 338 in three phases.

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