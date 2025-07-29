PMRDA’s bold move to transform commute: 50 km cement road along Metro Line 3 in the works The road project spans a total of 50 kilometers—25 kilometers in each direction—and is designed to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance overall infrastructure.

Pune:

Following public outcry over the poor road conditions near Metro Line 3 in Pune, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has finally decided to address the issue as it seeks to develop a fresh cement-concrete road from Maan in Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. It will ensure that commuters get better infrastructure, smooth rides, as well an aesthetically pleasing look of the surroundings.

The project will also include:

Bus bays, parking lanes, and pedestrian upgrades

Medians and beautification

Electrification and relocation of utilities

Cement-concrete road construction

A Hindustan Times report suggests that the new stretch being planned will be constructed parallel to the 25-km elevated metro line. Thus, it will act as a 50-km up-and-down corridor for those who commute daily.

According to the Executive Engineer at PMRDA, Umesh Mallawat, the process for appointing consultants has been initiated as the tender has been floated.

Once appointed, Consultants will be handed over all the major tasks, including designing the road layout, preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) as well as acting as a supervisory body for the construction process.

It is to be noted that the current contractor for Metro Line 3 will first repair and ensure that the roads are motorable before the construction of the new project begins. Later, the full-fledged development will be started depending on the approved plan of the consultant. For the process of finalising the design, surveys, and tender documents, a four-month deadline has been set.

Project Will Alleviate Traffic

The road project spans a total of 50 kilometers—25 kilometers in each direction—and is designed to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance overall infrastructure.

This upgrade goes beyond a simple facelift. As traffic in Pune continues to rise daily, the integration of road and metro infrastructure has become essential.