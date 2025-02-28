PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: 1 lakh rooftop solar systems to be installed by 2026 PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: To ensure efficient nationwide implementation, CIMSME will mobilise a network of approximately 30,000 individuals.

Solar energy solutions provider and electric vehicle (EV) charger maker Servotech Power Systems has inked a pact with the Chamber of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) to boost the adoption of solar energy across India. As per the pact, the company will install 100,000 solar rooftop systems in homes by 2026. According to a statement, these installations will be done under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

A key component of this initiative is the launch of a dedicated, user-friendly mobile application, developed by CIMSME in collaboration with Servotech.

This app simplifies the entire solar adoption process, offering homeowners a seamless experience from initial roof inspection and documentation to installation, system monitoring, and subsidy application assistance, the statement said.

Operating on a PIN code basis, this dedicated workforce will facilitate sales, provide on-the-ground support, and oversee the installation process.

Servotech, which is already registered with 62 discoms (power distribution companies) across the country, will provide comprehensive end-to-end solar solutions, including the installation of Solar Photovoltaic Generation Systems (SPGS) ranging from 2kW to 10kW, tailored to meet diverse household energy needs.

The company will also provide maintenance services to ensure optimal system performance.

Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director of Servotech Renewable Power System, said that this collaboration and the launch of our mobile app represent a significant leap forward in making solar energy accessible to every Indian household.

