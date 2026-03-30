PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway on March 31

Gandhinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and during his visit, he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in various cities and districts of the state. According to the information shared, PM Modi will inaugurate the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, built at a cost of over Rs 5,100 crore. This expressway will improve regional connectivity, promote industrial development in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and accelerate economic growth.

PM to lay foundation stone of Idar-Badoli bypass

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a four-lane Idar-Badoli bypass road with paved shoulders. He will also lay the foundation stone for upgrading the Dholavira–Mauvana–Vauva–Santalpur section (Package II) of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder road. He will also lay the foundation stone for the flyover to be constructed at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar-Koba-Airport Road. He will also inaugurate a flyover bridge at PDPU Junction on Gandhinagar-Koba-Arodram Road.

Keynes Semicon plant to be inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Keynes Semicon plant in Sanand, Ahmedabad. The inauguration of the Keynes Semicon plant will mark the commencement of commercial manufacturing, marking a significant milestone in India's semiconductor sector. This will be the second semiconductor plant in India to commence commercial manufacturing.

Commercial manufacturing at the plant will begin with the production of Advanced Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), critical components for automotive and industrial applications that require compact, efficient, and reliable power switching systems. Each module contains 17 chips and will be supplied to California-based Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS). Upon completion of all phases of the plant, it will have a production capacity of 6.33 million units per day.

PM will also dedicate to the Nation the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling project (28 km), part of the Rajkot-Kanalus doubling project (111.20 km), and the quadrupling of the Gandhidham–Adipur section (10.69 km).

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