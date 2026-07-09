Australia is India's 14th-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods and services valued at USD 24.1 billion in 2025-26.
PM Modi welcomes investment of over Rs 3,310 crore by Australia's largest pension fund AustralianSuper
Australia is India's 14th-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods and services valued at USD 24.1 billion in 2025-26.
New Delhi:
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