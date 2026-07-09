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  3. PM Modi welcomes investment of over Rs 3,310 crore by Australia's largest pension fund AustralianSuper

PM Modi welcomes investment of over Rs 3,310 crore by Australia's largest pension fund AustralianSuper

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Australia is India's 14th-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods and services valued at USD 24.1 billion in 2025-26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Source : ANI/File
New Delhi:

Australia is India's 14th-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods and services valued at USD 24.1 billion in 2025-26.

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