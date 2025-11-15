PM Modi to release 21st instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme on Nov 19, surpassing Rs 3.70 lakh cr in transfers The govt has adopted advanced technology to enable smooth and effortless access to PM-KISAN benefits for all eligible farmers. The enhanced Aadhaar-based e-KYC process allows farmers to verify their identity conveniently from home using methods such as OTP, biometric scanning, or facial recognition.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 21st instalment of the flagship PM-KISAN scheme on November 19, 2025. Since its launch on February 24, 2019, this central sector programme has provided eligible farmer families with annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000, disbursed in three installments. Over 11 crore farmer families have benefitted so far, with the cumulative amount reaching more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore through 20 instalments.​

The scheme has been instrumental in empowering farmers, helping them purchase farm inputs and cover other essential expenses such as education, healthcare, and marriage. A 2019 study by the International Food and Policy Research Institute highlighted the scheme’s positive impact on rural economic growth, credit availability, and agricultural investment.​

Digital advancements and farmer-centric initiatives

The government has leveraged technology to ensure hassle-free access and last-mile coverage for all eligible farmers. Key features include Aadhaar-based e-KYC through OTP, biometric, or facial authentication, enabling farmers to complete verification conveniently from their homes. The PM-KISAN Mobile App and the updated portal provide farmers with tools to check their payment status, self-register, and assist fellow farmers in completing e-KYC.​

Additionally, the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) facilitates doorstep Aadhaar-linked bank account opening to streamline benefit receipt. A multilingual AI-powered Kisan-eMitra chatbot addresses grievances and provides 24/7 assistance in 11 major regional languages, breaking down technological and language barriers for farmers.​

Special village-level saturation campaigns continue to identify and enroll eligible cultivable land-owning farmers, while a newly launched farmer registry aims to simplify social welfare access by eliminating procedural hurdles.​

Through these combined efforts, PM-KISAN remains one of the world's largest and most inclusive Direct Benefit Transfer schemes, reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening India’s agricultural backbone and improving farmers' livelihoods.​

The government has adopted advanced technology to enable smooth and effortless access to PM-KISAN benefits for all eligible farmers. The enhanced Aadhaar-based e-KYC process allows farmers to verify their identity conveniently from home using methods such as OTP, biometric scanning, or facial recognition. Complementing this, the PM-KISAN Mobile App and upgraded portal offer farmers tools to monitor their payment status, complete self-registration, and assist others with e-KYC verification, ensuring an inclusive and hassle-free experience.​