PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, flag off final phase of Metro Line-3 tomorrow PM Modi will conduct a walk-through inspection of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after inaugurating the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of approximately Rs 19,650 crore.

Mumbai:

On his two-day visit to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport, as well as the final phase of Line 3 (Aqua Line) of the Mumbai Metro on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Additionally, PM Modi will also launch the Mumbai One mobile app and the STEP skills program.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is equipped with the following features:

It is India's largest greenfield airport project.

It is built on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Navi Mumbai Airport covers a total area of 1,160 hectares.

Adani Airports Holdings, a company of the Adani Group, will hold a 74 per cent stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport, with CIDCO holding the remaining 26 per cent.

The airport will have a 47 MW solar power plant and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) storage capacity.

This airport has direct water taxi connectivity, making it the first airport of its kind in the country.

All terminals at the airport will be connected via Automatic People Mover (APM).

It will handle 90 million passengers and 3.25 million metric tons of cargo annually.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Mumbai One mobile app on Wednesday. Slated to be India's first app, it will bring together 11 public transport operators. The app will provide services related to Mumbai Metro lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, as well as the Mumbai Monorail, Mumbai local trains, and BEST buses.

Additionally, the app will also provide transport services for Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivali, and Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai One app will come with the following features: