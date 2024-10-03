PM Modi to address third edition of Kautilya Economic Conclave tomorrow | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kautilya Economic Conclave: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday (October 4) at around 6:30 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the third edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave will be held from October 4 to 6 October. The Kautilya Economic Conclave is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the Ministry of Finance.

Conclave to around 150 academicians

"Both Indian and international scholars and policy makers will discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the Global South. Speakers from across the world will take part in the conclave," the PMO said in a statement.



According to the Ministry of Finance, this conclave will bring together close to 150 national and international academicians and policy makers to discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the global south.

Conclave themes

This year’s conclave will focus on themes such as financing the green transition, geo-economic fragmentation and the implications for growth and principles for policy action to preserve resilience among others.

This years' conclave will focus on several themes, to name a few:

reforming the international financial architecture

financing the green transition

geo-economic fragmentation and the implications for growth

India and the middle-income trap

jobs and skilling

artificial intelligence and public policy design, and

the principles for policy action to preserve resilience

Some of the discussions in these sessions will range from how the Indian economy can create more regular jobs, how the rules-based multilateral system must adapt to prevent geo-economic fragmentation, and how progress through multilateral consensus can be made possible; harnessing India’s comparative advantage in AI, ML, and Fintech for job creation; assessing India’s current growth trajectory and considering ways in which India can maintain productivity growth by maximizing catch-up growth and developing innovation capabilities; studying the reforms needed to make the financial system more resilient as well as efficient; identifying the longer-term reforms needed to achieve the goals of sustainable development; and discussing the challenge of managing climate change and achieving an energy transition to renewable energy.

The conclave will showcase India’s increasing role as a bridge-maker of countries in the global south. India’s commitment to inclusive growth, responsible digital technology adoption, and a focus on amplifying the voice of the global south underpins its aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047, heralding what many are calling ‘The Indian Era’. The discussions in the conclave will serve as a precursor to the upcoming Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, COP 29, and the Brazilian G20 Leaders’ Declaration.

Speakers at Conclave

The speakers at the Conclave include Finance Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Chief Economist Erik Berglof, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Beri, 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya, and Harvard Kennedy School Professor of International Trade and Investment, Robert Lawrence.

