PM Modi's 75th Birthday: From Mukesh Ambani to Bill Gates, top business leaders extend warm wishes

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani extended his heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, wishing him a long life. Business leaders from across the world, celebrities and politicians have been sending wishes for PM Modi on his 75th birthday. “It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100,” Ambani said in a video, shared by news agency ANI on X. He said that the Prime Minister's birthday is a 'festive day' for all Indians.

"Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji. On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and the Ambani family, I convey my felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji. It is not a coincidence that Modi ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kal," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi, my best wishes to you on your 75th birthday. I wish you good health and continued strength as you lead India's fantastic progress and contribute to global development. The Gates Foundation values our partnership with the Government of India immensely. Together, we are supporting progress towards Viksit Bharat and sharing lessons and innovations for the countries in the Global South. Once again, my warmest wishes to you on this milestone occasion," Gates said.

NaMo app launches 'Seva Parv

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app (NaMo) has launched a 15-day digital volunteering initiative under "Seva Parv" to mark his 75th birthday.

"The engagement runs till October 2, honouring PM Modi's lifelong commitment to the spirit of seva (service)," a statement said, adding the initiative brings to life a collection of interactive experiences on the NaMo app.

