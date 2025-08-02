PM Modi releases 20th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, Shivraj reaffirms farmers welfare as top priority The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme continues to be a flagship initiative supporting rural households by providing steady financial assistance to farming families. It has been instrumental in enhancing rural consumption, safeguarding livelihoods, and delivering timely aid during economic uncertainties.

On the occasion of PM Kisan Utsav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, transferring Rs 20,500 crore directly to the bank accounts of 9.7 crore farmers across India. The event was held in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Over Rs 3.69 lakh crore transferred so far

Launched in 2019, the PM-Kisan scheme has now completed over five years, establishing itself as a key pillar of the government's farmer welfare strategy. With this latest disbursement, the scheme has transferred a total of Rs 3.69 lakh crore through 19 earlier installments, offering timely financial support to millions of farming households.

Farmers’ welfare is our top priority: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the occasion of the release of the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, speaking at an event held in Patna, stated that the welfare of farmers is paramount for the Government of India. He emphasised that no compromise will be made on the interests of farmers.

He further explained that to ensure farmers get a fair price for their crops, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is determined based on market conditions. To guarantee farmers receive the right price, the Indian government purchases grains at the MSP. Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy, and continuous efforts are being made for the betterment of farmers.

Earlier, scientific research used to be conducted only in Delhi, but now researchers will extend their work directly in villages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses strongly on increasing farmers’ production. Strict action has been taken against counterfeit fertilisers and seeds. The government launched the Kisan Credit Card scheme, which has benefited millions of farmers. A crop insurance scheme has also been introduced to compensate farmers for losses due to crop damage.

Small farmers, who earlier faced significant difficulties when they needed Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, are now helped through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Under this scheme, a total amount exceeding Rs 3.90 lakh crore has been distributed so far. Bihar’s farmers have also greatly benefited from this initiative.

Eligibility and benefits

Under PM-Kisan, eligible small and marginal farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, disbursed in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

To qualify for the latest installment, farmers were required to:

Complete e-KYC verification

Link Aadhaar with their bank accounts

Maintain accurate land records

These measures are part of the government’s drive to ensure transparency and eliminate ineligible claims.

High-level preparations for national rollout

Ahead of the launch, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a review meeting at Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi, with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR DG Dr ML Jat, and other senior officials to finalise the rollout strategy.

Strengthening the rural economy

The PM-Kisan scheme remains a flagship rural support programme, offering consistent income backing to farming families. It has played a critical role in boosting rural consumption, stabilising livelihoods, and ensuring timely assistance during economic challenges, including the pandemic and price volatility in agri-markets.