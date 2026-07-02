PM Modi, Japanese counterpart inaugurate Maruti's new facility with production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on Thursday inaugurated Maruti Suzuki India's new manufacturing facility. The new plant in Kharkhoda (Haryana) is the company's fourth manufacturing unit in India after Gurugram, Manesar and Gujarat. The inauguration was held alongside the India-Japan Economic Forum in the national capital, where over 150 Japanese companies are participating. The two leaders held summit talks focusing on expanding economic ties, enhancing resilient supply chains for semiconductors and boosting cooperation in critical technologies. The Japanese prime minister is on a three-day visit to India.

Plant to increase Maruti's production capacity

Spread across nearly 800 acres, the new facility will increase Maruti's annual production capacity by 10 lakh vehicles. It includes an integrated supplier park to strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem and improve operational efficiency.

The fully developed manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 21,000 direct jobs. The company has earmarked an investment of Rs 35,000 crore for this plant. According to reports, Maruti's new unit in Haryana will run on 100 per cent renewable electricity, powered by an AI-enabled system. Moreover, it will feature 100 per cent water recycling and function as a 'zero liquid discharge' manufacturing unit.

Facility to be future-ready

The facility will be future-ready and incorporate Industry 5.0-enabled manufacturing technologies. According to reports, the facility will use AI-powered human-aware collaborative robots or cobots. This is being done to improve manufacturing precision, productivity and workplace safety.

Maruti Suzuki India sales rise 19.3 per cent

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 19.3 per cent rise in total sales to 2,00,390 units in June, up from 1,67,993 units in the same month last year.

According to a regulatory filing, total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,47,187 units last month, up 23.8 per cent from 1,18,906 units in June 2025. Sales of mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, totalled 11,416 units in June, up from 6,414 units in the year-ago month. Compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, rose to 63,815 units last month, up from 55,205 units in June 2025. Sales of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Super Carry rose to 2,963 units in June.