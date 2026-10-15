PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh, says Zojila Tunnel progresses rapidly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated five development projects in Ladakh on Thursday worth around Rs 3,350 crore. The most prominent of these projects was the 298-kilometre-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road, which the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation. This road will provide alternative connectivity to Ladakh. After inaugurating the projects, PM Modi said they will make life easier for many people by improving access to electricity, increasing water availability, and boosting the preservation of ancient heritage.

PM Modi also said that the significant Zojila Tunnel project is progressing at a fast pace.

"Until 2019, Ladakh had a network of about 1800 km of roads. Today, this network has grown to more than 4000 km. Earlier, there were 19 big bridges. Today, there are about 75 bridges. The number of helipads has also increased from 7 to more than 40. Earlier, only 3.5% of houses in Ladakh had water from the tap. Today, about 99% of houses have access to water from the tap. The number of beds in the hospitals in Ladakh has also increased to 2 times. Work is moving very fast on important projects such as the Zojila Tunnel..." PM Modi said after virtually inaugurating development projects.

Leh airport gets new terminal building

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the new passenger terminal building at Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, completed at a cost of Rs 640 crore. Spanning about 23,800 square meters, the terminal is designed to accommodate 3.5 million passengers annually. The new building will showcase modern passenger amenities and reflect Ladakh's cultural heritage. The terminal utilises geothermal energy to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Emphasis on strengthening power supply infrastructure

These five projects also include energy-sector projects. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line. These projects aim to strengthen Ladakh's power supply infrastructure and improve the reliability of the electrical network. Harnessing hydropower resources can also help boost the region's renewable energy potential.

Focus on transport, energy and water security

These five projects, worth approximately Rs 3,350 crore, aim to improve transportation, energy infrastructure, cultural heritage preservation, and water security in Ladakh. In this region, with its difficult topography, a robust power supply and improved road and air connectivity are crucial for both local residents and strategic needs.

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