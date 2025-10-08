PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport, Metro Line-3: Full details Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the Mumbai One app, which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday. Built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore under a public-private partnership between Adani Airports and CIDCO, it has an annual passenger handling capacity of 9 crore passengers and a yearly cargo handling capacity of 3.25 million metric tonnes (MMT). This second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region aims to alleviate congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and elevate Mumbai's status among global cities through a multi-airport system.

The new airport, spanning 1,160 hectares, is set to significantly enhance India's aviation capacity and alleviate the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai's existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Before the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility.

Mumbai Metro Line-3

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore.

He dedicated the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation.

Mumbai One app launched

PM Modi also launched the Mumbai One app, which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.

He also inaugurated the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) initiative of the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra.

The programme is being rolled out across 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, marking a major step in aligning skill development with industry requirements to enhance employability.

