PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway, UER-II today: How this will benefit NCR Dwarka Expressway, UER-II inauguration: In a statement, the PMO said the government aims to decongest the capital through these two projects by "improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas".

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate a couple of national highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore at Rohini in Delhi. The two projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), have been developed to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the government aims to decongest the capital through these two projects by "improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas". It further said these initiatives reflect PM Modi's "vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility".

Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, developed for Rs 5,360 crore, will connect Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.

In March last year, PM Modi had inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, which is 19 km in length.

The section, which is 10.1 km long, comprises package I, which is 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21, and package II, which is 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border.

The package II will also provide direct connectivity to UER-II, as per the PMO.

Urban Extension Road-II

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan section of the Urban Extension Road-II project, which has been developed for Rs 5,580 crore. It will reduce traffic congestion on the Inner and Outer Ring Roads in Delhi, and also at places at Dhaula Kuan, Mukarba Chowk and NH-9.

The PMO said this project will also provide connectivity to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, adding that UER-II will "improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR".