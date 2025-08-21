PM Modi set to unveil Bihar’s mega 6-lane Ganga Bridge this Friday – a game changer for connectivity During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate several key projects, including the four-lane stretch of NH-31 between Bakhtiyarpur and Mokama, developed at a cost of around Rs 1,900 crore.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge, built over the River Ganga in Bihar, on Friday, August 22, 2025. The bridge connects Mokama in Patna district and Begusara, and is slated to reduce the burden on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu. PM Modi will be on a visit to Bihar and West Bengal on Friday, where he will inaugurate projects worth thousands of crores. He will also flag off two new train services- Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi and Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma- as part of the event.

PM Modi To Halt For 30 Minutes At Simaria

A senior official said, “The PM is likely to halt for around 30 minutes at Simaria and will walk on the newly constructed bridge.”

The foundation stone of the Aunta-Simaria section of NH-31 was laid on October 14, 2017.

8.16 Km-Long Bridge

The bridge to be inaugurated is of a length of 8.16 km along with a 1.865 km stretch over the Ganga River, which will connect the south and north Bihar ensuring smooth connectivity. It has been built at a cost of Rs 1,900 crore.

In a statement, Nitin Navin, Bihar’s minister of road construction, said, “This bridge will reduce the distance between north and south Bihar through this signature project. It is a reminder to the people how far Bihar has travelled from the lantern age, when there were craters in the name of roads. The PM sees Bihar as the next growth engine and all his efforts are aimed at preparing a strong launch pad.”

PM To Inaugurate Several Projects

During the visit, he will inaugurate several key projects, including the four-lane stretch of NH-31 between Bakhtiyarpur and Mokama, developed at a cost of around Rs 1,900 crore, the Buxar Thermal Power Plant valued at Rs 6,880 crore, and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre located in Muzaffarpur.