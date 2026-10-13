PM Modi calls for shift from 'power to control' to 'power to enable' at New Economy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that technology, data, knowledge and innovation are powers in today's world. "Today, technology, data, knowledge and innovation are powers. But the real question is not whose power it is, but how it is being used. Does technology advance only a few people, or does it create new opportunities for millions of people? Does knowledge remain limited to the strength of a few people, or does it increase everyone's capacity? From here, a new thought is born: Power to Empower," he said while speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Power to enable

PM Modi said that instead of using technology and knowledge to control or compete, we must use them to collaborate and uplift.

"Today, technology is power, data is power, knowledge is power, and innovation is power. But, the real question is not who has the power, but how it is being used. Will technology advance only a few people or create new opportunities for millions? Will knowledge remain the strength of a select few or enhance everyone's capabilities? This is where a new idea is born: power to empower. Moving beyond power to control, we need power to enable. Moving beyond power to compete, we need power to collaborate. And moving beyond power to succeed, we need power to help others succeed," he said.

GDP expanded at 7.8 per cent

The Prime Minister also said India's GDP expanded 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27 and that economic growth is building on a strong foundation amid global uncertainty.

India’s green transition

Emphasising that India has added nearly four times the renewable energy capacity in around 12 years, PM Modi said that India is turning clean energy development into a powerful driver of new economic opportunities

"In 2014, India’s renewable energy capacity was around 75 gigawatts. Today, it has reached around 300 gigawatts. This means we have added nearly four times the capacity. Friends, this energy transition taking place in India is also creating new opportunities," he said.

India is the mother of democracy

Citing the country's linguistic diversity, PM Modi said that India is the mother of democracy. "...Friends, you all know that India is the mother of democracy. India has more than 100 languages, around 80,000 registered newspapers and publications, and more than 1,000 satellite TV channels. And that is not all. In this age of social media, India has more than 500 million YouTube users and over 500 million Instagram users. There are open debates on various issues in our country, and people discuss different perspectives. Digital power has played a major role in this in recent times...," he said.

25 crore people were lifted out of poverty

PM Modi said that while the government has power, its goal should not be to make citizens dependent on the system. Rather, its goal should be to strengthen and empower citizens, and India is on that path. Following this path, India has lifted 250 crore people out of poverty in the last ten years, which is more than the population of many countries in the world.

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